DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $24.51 million and $99,060.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00125291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00156165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.48 or 0.99873717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.13 or 0.00996023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.53 or 0.06689292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

