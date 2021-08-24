Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 88.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $218,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $11.37 on Monday, reaching $362.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,686. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $202.66 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

