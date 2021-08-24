DDD Partners LLC Acquires 1,574 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.88. 886,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

