DB Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. 2,172,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.