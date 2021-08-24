DB Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.14. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,758. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $162.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

