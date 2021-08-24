DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $748,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 760,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,509. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.