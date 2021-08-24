DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 323,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

