DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 886 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKF. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.32. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

