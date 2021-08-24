Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $19,269,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,178,937 shares of company stock worth $148,786,199. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Datadog by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Datadog by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.44. 63,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -779.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.