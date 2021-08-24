DAOventures Tops 1-Day Volume of $177,714.00 (DVG)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $177,714.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVG) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,383,551 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

