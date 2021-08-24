Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Shares Up 2.8%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) shot up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83.

About Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

