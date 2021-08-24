CX Institutional Sells 303 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 207.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.77. 315,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

