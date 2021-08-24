CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 286.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.17. 546,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $245.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

