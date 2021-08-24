CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,765. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $282.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

