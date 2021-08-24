CX Institutional Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the period.

AAXJ stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.15. 864,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $73.96 and a 1-year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

