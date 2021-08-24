CX Institutional Acquires 9,012 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. 7,716,139 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

