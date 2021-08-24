CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 922 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

