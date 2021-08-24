CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Eaton by 293.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $169.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

