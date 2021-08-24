CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,627 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $612,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

