CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

