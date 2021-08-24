CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,005 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TRP stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

