CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,454 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

