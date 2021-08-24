CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 723,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ambev by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,039 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

