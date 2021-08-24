cVault.finance Trading Down 4.7% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $69.94 million and $85,580.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,993.98 or 0.14202269 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00823196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00102528 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

