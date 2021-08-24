Cutler Group LP Has $91,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cutler Group LP cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 81.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.