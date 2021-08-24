Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.99 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

