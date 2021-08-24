Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.99 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $17,470,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

