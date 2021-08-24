Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $2.31 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $925.40 million and $240.82 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,575,607,689 coins and its circulating supply is 400,105,678 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

