Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 700.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Shares of CMI opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

