Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,955 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $120,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $193.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.