Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after buying an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,971. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

