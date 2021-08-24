Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $194,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $132.57. 10,316,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,648. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.