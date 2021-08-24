Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,886,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 519,035 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $169,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 121,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 29,247,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,439,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

