Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91,621 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BAE Systems worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $10,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,204. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.