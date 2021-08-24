CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

ETR EVD opened at €52.98 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €33.92 ($39.91) and a 12 month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €56.52.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

