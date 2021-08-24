CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend by 955.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. 23,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

