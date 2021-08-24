CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Hits $453,218.78 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $453,218.78 and $3,765.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00129221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00159208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,361.51 or 1.00279219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.67 or 0.01000868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.20 or 0.06783671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

