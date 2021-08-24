Critical Review: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get FTC Solar alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for FTC Solar and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88 Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $14.31, indicating a potential upside of 41.29%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions 3.85% 19.07% 7.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 4.56 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.16 $46.10 million $0.63 26.33

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats FTC Solar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.