Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.82 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00007325 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $10.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,010.98 or 1.00014830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040990 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009875 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

