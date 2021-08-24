Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Riskified presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Riskified stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

