Cream Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.99 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $111.99 million and $6.50 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $181.69 or 0.00370119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

