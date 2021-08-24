Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,893. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.