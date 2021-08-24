Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,537,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LNTH stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 4,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,643. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

