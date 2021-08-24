Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 459,200 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 459,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,000. Aspen Aerogels accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. 143,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,334. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

