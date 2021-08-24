Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.59. The company had a trading volume of 76,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.47. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

