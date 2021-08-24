Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $61.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $194.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.26 billion to $196.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $212.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $451.79. 111,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,900. The company has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

