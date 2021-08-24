Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.