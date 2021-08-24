Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

