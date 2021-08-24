Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.