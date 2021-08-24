Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $583,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $433.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

